Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $193.42 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,408,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $193,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,667,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,083,000 after buying an additional 581,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,646,000 after buying an additional 299,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 31,290 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,180,600.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,795,123.45. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,491,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,542.51. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 311,823 shares of company stock valued at $21,942,479 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.70 to $80.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

