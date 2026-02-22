ON24 (ONTF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $33.9930 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $339.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.61. ON24 has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 452,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,178.92. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 34,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $277,328.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,765.46. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON24 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc (NYSE: ONTF) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables organizations to create, manage and optimize virtual events, webinars and multimedia content. The company’s technology is designed to facilitate interactive, data-driven engagement between enterprises and their audiences, supporting demand generation, lead nurturing, corporate communications and training initiatives.

At the core of ON24’s offering is its webinar and virtual event solution, which provides live and on-demand webcasting, attendee interaction tools and real-time analytics.

Further Reading

