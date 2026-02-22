Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $6.75

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms have commented on INO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 30th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INO

Key Inovio Pharmaceuticals News

Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains lukewarm — INO has received an average “Hold” rating from brokerages, suggesting limited near?term analyst enthusiasm. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brokerage sentiment remains lukewarm — INO has received an average “Hold” rating from brokerages, suggesting limited near?term analyst enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in recent entries appears anomalous (zeros and NaN), implying no clear short?squeeze signal from the public data — treat that data as unreliable until exchanges confirm.

Reported short?interest data in recent entries appears anomalous (zeros and NaN), implying no clear short?squeeze signal from the public data — treat that data as unreliable until exchanges confirm. Negative Sentiment: A formal class action has been filed alleging violations of federal securities laws for purchases between Oct 10, 2023 and Dec 26, 2025; the complaint seeks damages and names Inovio and certain officers, raising potential legal exposure and headline risk for the company. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers

A formal class action has been filed alleging violations of federal securities laws for purchases between Oct 10, 2023 and Dec 26, 2025; the complaint seeks damages and names Inovio and certain officers, raising potential legal exposure and headline risk for the company. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff?side law firms (Schall, Rosen, Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Bronstein, DJS, Gross, others) are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff motions ahead of an April 7, 2026 deadline — increasing the volume of litigation notices, media attention and the potential for coordinated claims or higher legal costs. INO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Inovio Pharmaceuticals this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 459,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,667.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.98.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines aimed at treating and preventing infectious diseases and cancers. The company leverages proprietary technologies to design synthetic DNA sequences that encode antigens capable of eliciting targeted immune responses. Inovio’s business activities span early research through clinical development, with a primary emphasis on advancing candidates against viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, Ebola, Zika and other emerging threats.

Central to Inovio’s platform is its SynCon® technology, which constructs optimized DNA plasmids for broad antigen coverage, and the Cellectra® electroporation device, designed to enhance cellular uptake and expression of DNA vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.