ExlService (EXLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $532.2050 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. ExlService has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $345,088.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,992.95. This trade represents a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,163 shares of company stock valued at $884,909. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,652 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $67,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 534.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,008 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ExlService by 4,269.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 862,284 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 916.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 834,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 752,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.