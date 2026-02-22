Bowhead Specialty (BOW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $145.9860 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $814.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -1.05. Bowhead Specialty has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut Bowhead Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOW. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 6.9% in the second quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,023,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,542,000 after purchasing an additional 323,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 404,199 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 535,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 721,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,840 shares in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

