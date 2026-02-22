Critical Comparison: Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) & Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Ducommun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Passur Aerospace and Ducommun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passur Aerospace 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ducommun 0 2 5 0 2.71

Risk and Volatility

Ducommun has a consensus price target of $123.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Passur Aerospace.

Passur Aerospace has a beta of 8.97, meaning that its stock price is 797% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Passur Aerospace and Ducommun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ducommun $786.55 million 2.41 $31.50 million ($2.34) -54.08

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Passur Aerospace and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Ducommun -4.29% 7.70% 4.53%

Summary

Ducommun beats Passur Aerospace on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passur Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

