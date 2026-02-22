Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $299.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a twelve month low of $168.62 and a twelve month high of $300.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 191,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,634,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

