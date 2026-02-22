Leonardo DRS (DRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $994.7910 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $45,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,275.01. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 10,588 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $391,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,224. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 435.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRS shares. Zacks Research cut Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price objective on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

