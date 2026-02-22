Home Depot (HD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $38.0148 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Home Depot Stock Performance
Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $382.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.26 and a 200 day moving average of $380.26. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Key Stories Impacting Home Depot
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “Outperform” rating on HD, which supports investor confidence in the name. Telsey Reiterates Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: An earnings?preview piece and a Yahoo Model suggest Home Depot could post an upside surprise at its upcoming quarter, giving some investors reasons to buy into the run?up to results. Is Home Depot a ‘Buy’ Ahead of Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing/seasonal activations (e.g., a “spring countdown” campaign) and pro?business initiatives continue to support demand and brand engagement heading into spring selling season. TipRanks: Spring Countdown
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) highlight Home Depot’s expanding Pro ecosystem, AI tools and specialty distribution as strategic advantages versus Lowe’s, but many analysts still view shares as fairly valued—useful context but no immediate catalyst. Zacks: HD vs LOW
- Neutral Sentiment: Personnel moves: a Home Depot executive surfaced in CFO hiring headlines (Yeti), signaling industry talent movement but limited direct impact on HD’s near?term results. CFOs On the Move
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context pieces note Home Depot’s upcoming earnings as a read on U.S. consumer and the housing market; these stories keep the name in focus but don’t change fundamentals. Nvidia Earnings, PPI, What to Watch
- Negative Sentiment: RBC warned HD’s fiscal Q4 is unlikely to be a “significant catalyst” and lowered its price target, moving to a more cautious stance—this analyst caution is pressuring upside expectations into results. RBC: Q4 Not a Catalyst StreetInsider: PT Lowered
- Negative Sentiment: Operational caution: reports say Home Depot tightened bonus payouts amid a housing slowdown, signaling management is bracing for softer demand—this is a direct negative on near?term margin/comp assumptions. MSN: Stricter Bonuses
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Home Depot
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.