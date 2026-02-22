Home Depot (HD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $38.0148 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $382.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.26 and a 200 day moving average of $380.26. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

