Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $6.49 per share and revenue of $1.1660 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $172.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total value of $797,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,454.40. This trade represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $13,780,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 393,332 shares in the company, valued at $69,938,362.92. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,398 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,430. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

