Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPD) Receives $4.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.5833.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYPD. Zacks Research raised shares of Hyperion DeFi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Hyperion DeFi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hyperion DeFi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyperion DeFi in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperion DeFi in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Hyperion DeFi Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPD opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Hyperion DeFi has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.69.

In other Hyperion DeFi news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 61,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $187,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,028.60. This trade represents a 123.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Knox bought 27,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $100,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,340.50. The trade was a 9.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 189,204 shares of company stock valued at $611,467. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYPD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperion DeFi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hyperion DeFi during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hyperion DeFi during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperion DeFi during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hyperion DeFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyperion DeFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

