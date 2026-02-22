Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLOW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Further Reading

