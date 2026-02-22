EverQuote (EVER) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $176.8210 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

EverQuote Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.50. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $648,884.87. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 3,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $97,379.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,475.08. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,768 shares of company stock worth $1,122,957. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 271.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

