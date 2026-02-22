KOYNU’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KOYNU)

KOYNU’s (NASDAQ:KOYNU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 23rd. KOYNU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of KOYNU’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

KOYNU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOYNU opened at $10.16 on Friday. KOYNU has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KOYNU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOYNU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.