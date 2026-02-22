Ovintiv (OVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $1.8858 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,059,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,418,000 after buying an additional 1,669,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $61,528,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,074,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,701,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

