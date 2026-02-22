ProAssurance (PRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $261.0760 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.51 on Friday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRA. Zacks Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 356.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $211,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The company focuses primarily on professional liability coverage for healthcare providers, including physicians, surgeons, dentists and allied health professionals. ProAssurance operates through a group of insurance subsidiaries that underwrite both occurrence- and claims-made policies tailored to the unique risks faced by the medical community.

In addition to professional liability insurance, ProAssurance offers a suite of complementary property and casualty products, such as general liability, workers’ compensation, property and inland marine, and umbrella coverage.

