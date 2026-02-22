Cannae (CNNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cannae Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE CNNE opened at $13.20 on Friday. Cannae has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cannae alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cannae by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cannae in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNNE) is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae’s investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.