Jet2 (LON:JET2) Insider Buys £21,392.28 in Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,306 per share, with a total value of £21,392.28.

Jet2 Stock Performance

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,311.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,323.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,392. Jet2 plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,088 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,963. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 300.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Analysts anticipate that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Jet2 News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Jet2 this week:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jet2 to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,450 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,917.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jet2

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.