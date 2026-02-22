Trex (TREX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $144.3860 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. William Blair downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Trex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $203,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.