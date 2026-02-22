Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,500 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Korn/Ferry International worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter worth approximately $46,024,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,559,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 611,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 270,256 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the third quarter worth $10,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE KFY opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.16 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About Korn/Ferry International

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.