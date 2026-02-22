Gerdau (GGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Gerdau to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $3.1167 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Gerdau Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GGB. Zacks Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 133,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,117,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 588,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 273,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau’s product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.