UFP Industries (UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $1.4001 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

UFPI opened at $109.77 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $111,368.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,140.71. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Matthew J. Missad sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 310,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,649,774.58. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 209.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,533,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after purchasing an additional 241,152 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,957 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 168,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

