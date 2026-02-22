Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $1.80 Million Stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. $BBCP

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,395 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.50% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 589,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 419,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,943 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.4% in the second quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 341,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.79 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $345.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) is a specialized provider of concrete placing and pumping solutions for commercial, residential and infrastructure construction projects. Through its network of regional operating subsidiaries, the company offers boom pumps, line pumps and volumetric concrete mixers, enabling contractors to efficiently deliver and place concrete on jobsites of varying scale and complexity. Concrete Pumping’s services are designed to streamline the concrete placement process, reduce project timelines and improve overall jobsite safety.

Since its formation through a series of strategic acquisitions beginning in 2020, Concrete Pumping Holdings has focused on consolidating regional operators under a unified platform.

