Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned 0.06% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,228.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.99. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single?family detached homes, townhomes and multi?family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master?planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

