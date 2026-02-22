Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $2.04 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 41.9% during the third quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $268.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.62.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

