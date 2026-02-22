Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 78.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $50,505.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,694.07. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,277.80. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,543. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.