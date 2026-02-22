NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 139.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 201,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,353,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,926,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $682.89 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $649.79 and a 200 day moving average of $572.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $647.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.