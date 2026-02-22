GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $690,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $188.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.82.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,704. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,500. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.0%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

