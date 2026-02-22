GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $690,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Texas Roadhouse News
Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Roadhouse this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company outlook/guide helped calm markets—management’s forward commentary and guidance were framed as constructive, which investors said helped offset the Q4 EPS miss. Investing.com: Outlook offsets earnings miss
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: TXRH raised its quarterly dividend to $0.75 (a ~10.3% raise vs. prior $0.68), boosting yield and shareholder income — a supportive signal for income?oriented investors. GlobeNewswire: Q4 results & dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish—BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” and a $200 target, signaling upside from some street participants despite the miss. Benzinga: BTIG reaffirms buy
- Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target from $168 to $180 (equal weight), a modest vote of confidence that some firms see value after the quarter. Benzinga: Stephens raises target
- Neutral Sentiment: Explainers and context pieces are circulating that help frame the move—articles examining why TXRH didn’t plunge on a ~25% EPS decline offer context that may limit knee?jerk selling. Seeking Alpha: Why the stock didn’t drop
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/narrative pieces (Zacks/MarketBeat/Yahoo) are re?pricing the story—investors are parsing same?store trends, unit growth and DCF upside, producing mixed takes rather than a clear consensus. Zacks: Q4 metrics vs estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue missed consensus — TXRH reported $1.28 EPS vs. ~$1.53 expected and $1.48B revenue vs. ~$1.50B, a decline from prior year EPS; that shortfall is the primary driver of the intra?day weakness. MarketBeat: Q4 earnings report
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from higher commodity costs — management flagged rising food/commodity inflation that pulled margins lower, a recurring risk for restaurant operators that can pressure near?term profitability. Seeking Alpha: Commodity costs hurt margins
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets and ratings (Citigroup lowered PT to $184/neutral; Truist trimmed to $186/hold), which can weigh on sentiment even if cuts are modest. Benzinga: Citi and Truist adjustments
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,704. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,500. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.0%
Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.48.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.
The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.
