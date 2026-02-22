Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,503.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $1,382,115. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:KMI opened at $32.75 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

