Raiffeisen Bank International AG Raises Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in America Movil were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 142.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in America Movil by 53.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in America Movil in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil Price Performance

AMX stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Research analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Santander downgraded shares of America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on America Movil in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

About America Movil

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

