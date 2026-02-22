Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Prologis by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 35,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.80%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

