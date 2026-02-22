Explore Capital Management LLC Buys 10,530 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Explore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 6.5% of Explore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Explore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Equifax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Equifax by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Bank of America Begins Coverage on Equifax

Bank of America has initiated coverage on Equifax — this brings institutional attention and trading liquidity, which can support the stock but may have mixed short?term impact depending on BofA’s stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near?term and medium?term EPS estimates for EFX (Q1–Q4 2026, Q2–Q4 2027 and FY2026–FY2027); notable moves include Q1 2026 from $1.84 to $1.72 and FY2026 from $8.69 to $8.33 — small but broad downward revisions that may pressure sentiment given Equifax’s rich valuation. These rounds of cuts are the main driver of analyst?related negative news flow today. Equifax Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 45,171 shares of company stock worth $9,079,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 1.0%

EFX opened at $197.34 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $281.03. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.