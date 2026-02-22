Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Insider Daniel Dickson Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) insider Daniel Dickson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,899,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 270,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,139,149.76. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.00.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.