Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,185 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 123,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 167.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 61.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $109.83.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

