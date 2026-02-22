Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,725,362,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after buying an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,757,000 after acquiring an additional 187,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6%

SNPS stock opened at $439.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.06 and a 200-day moving average of $482.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

