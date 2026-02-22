Sigma Planning Corp Has $16.35 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

