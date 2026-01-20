Reviewing Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) & Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Suzuki Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $128.44 billion N/A $8.77 billion N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $38.25 billion 0.76 $2.75 billion $5.44 10.94

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Suzuki Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.94% 10.63% 3.81% Suzuki Motor 6.71% 10.44% 6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00 Suzuki Motor 0 1 0 1 3.00

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.