Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.1250.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Jonice M. Gray acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.47 per share, with a total value of $59,917.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,276.35. This trade represents a 9.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.44 per share, with a total value of $3,984,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,130,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,943,329.60. The trade was a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 96,209 shares of company stock worth $4,573,353. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:VAC opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

