Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Maze Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,119.70. This trade represents a 43.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $2,936,544.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at $426,001.68. This represents a 87.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $6,774,667.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 438,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 218.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 915,342 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 3,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 758,104 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,135,000.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

