Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Direct Digital Stock Up 1.8%

Direct Digital stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $946,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.00.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($13.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.80) by ($4.40). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direct Digital stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Direct Digital worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) is a provider of cloud-based marketing software and services tailored to mortgage lenders and real estate professionals. The company’s integrated platform is designed to help its clients generate, nurture and convert leads through customer relationship management (CRM), automated marketing campaigns, customizable websites and digital content delivery. By combining proprietary tools with expert support, Direct Digital enables users to streamline workflows, improve customer engagement and drive growth in competitive markets.

The company’s flagship offerings include a CRM system that centralizes prospect and client data, marketing automation that triggers timely email and digital campaigns, and website solutions that are optimized for lead capture and search-engine visibility.

