TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TaskUs from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Baird R W raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TaskUs had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 7.11%.The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Think Investments LP lifted its position in TaskUs by 14.8% during the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 435,892 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,325,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $8,212,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

