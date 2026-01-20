TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $108.1930 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 337.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 100.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriCo Bancshares

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company’s core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.