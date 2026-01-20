Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Coincheck Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Coincheck Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coincheck Group

Coincheck Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Coincheck Group

NASDAQ:CNCK opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Coincheck Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $391.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coincheck Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coincheck Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coincheck Group by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coincheck Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coincheck Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is a digital asset platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and blockchain-based financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Coincheck operates one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering a suite of services for both retail and institutional clients. Its platform supports spot trading of major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a variety of altcoins, complemented by secure wallet solutions and a range of order types designed to meet diverse trading needs.

Originally established in 2012, Coincheck gained early prominence in Japan’s evolving digital currency market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coincheck Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coincheck Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.