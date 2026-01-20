Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 194.24 and traded as high as GBX 268.20. Man Group shares last traded at GBX 263, with a volume of 2,002,701 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 225 to GBX 250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 188 to GBX 209 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 222.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future.

Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes.

We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

