Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €120.29 and traded as low as €115.85. Vinci shares last traded at €117.45, with a volume of 900,609 shares traded.

Vinci Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €120.29.

Vinci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

