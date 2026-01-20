Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.48 and traded as high as C$17.12. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 1,742 shares traded.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.48. The stock has a market cap of C$22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.62.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

