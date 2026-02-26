GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 5.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $879.89 and last traded at $879.2450. Approximately 2,294,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,049,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $831.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.24.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $721.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

