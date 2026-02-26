MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.400-8.400 EPS.

MasTec Trading Up 1.7%

MasTec stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.00. 1,732,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.94. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $291.70.

Get MasTec alerts:

More MasTec News

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.