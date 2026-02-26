MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.400-8.400 EPS.
MasTec stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.00. 1,732,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.94. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $291.70.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus — MasTec reported $2.07 EPS vs. a $1.94 Zacks consensus, reflecting y/y profit improvement and better-than-expected execution across segments. MasTec (MTZ) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Upside to full?year 2026 outlook — MasTec raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to $8.40 (vs. ~$8.02 consensus) and issued revenue guidance near $17.0B (above $15.4B consensus), signaling stronger full?year demand and margin confidence. MasTec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Initial 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Reduced short interest — Short interest fell ~12.9% in February to ~2.46M shares (about 4.0% of float), which lowers near?term short pressure and can support upside momentum.
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwind from AI/data?center buildout — Analysts are highlighting MasTec among construction firms poised to benefit from large AI-driven data center capex, a multi-year growth driver but dependent on execution and contract timing. Buy 5 Construction Stocks Set to Soar on AI-Powered Data Center Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release details — MasTec’s release confirmed stronger revenue growth and provided segment commentary (net margin ~2.41%, ROE ~14.41%), which supports the headline beat but offers no new material surprises beyond guidance. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed near?term guidance — Q1 2026 guidance was below Street expectations (EPS $1.00 vs. ~$1.42 consensus; revenue ~$3.5B vs. ~$3.7B consensus), introducing near?term earnings risk and a reason for potential pullbacks if investors focus on quarterly softness. MasTec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Initial 2026 Guidance
MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.
The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.
