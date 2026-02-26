United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from United Parks & Resorts’ conference call:

Company said fiscal 2025 “did not meet our expectations” , citing weaker international tourism, volatile weather and suboptimal cost management , and announced focused cost programs and a refreshed 2026 investment plan (rides, events, marketing) to restore performance.

, citing weaker international tourism, volatile weather and , and announced focused cost programs and a refreshed 2026 investment plan (rides, events, marketing) to restore performance. Management reported a record in-park per?cap spending in Q4 and early 2026 demand signals — Discovery Cove advanced bookings are up high single digits and company-wide group bookings are pacing >50% — suggesting strength in higher?margin in?park revenue.

in Q4 and early 2026 demand signals — Discovery Cove advanced bookings are up high single digits and company-wide group bookings are pacing >50% — suggesting strength in higher?margin in?park revenue. The company repurchased 6.7 million shares (~12% of shares outstanding) through Feb 24, 2026 and highlighted a strong liquidity position (net total leverage 3.4x, ~ $789 million available liquidity, ~ $100 million cash), enabling buybacks and planned investments.

available liquidity, ~ cash), enabling buybacks and planned investments. United Parks flagged significant real estate optionality — >2,000 acres (400+ undeveloped) and a replacement cost estimate >$10 billion — and said it is evaluating sale?leasebacks and development, while sponsorships have a $15M+ pipeline with long?term upside to >$30M.

Financials show near?term pressure — FY2025 total revenue was $1.66 billion (down 3.6%), attendance 21.2M (down 1.8%), Q4 net income fell to $15.1M from $27.9M, and SG&A rose 17.4% in Q4, underscoring the execution and cost challenges cited by management.

Shares of NYSE PRKS traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.03. 3,347,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $56.95.

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parks & Resorts this week:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.36.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $252,864.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,569.20. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

