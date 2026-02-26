SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.66. 61,129,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 59,521,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

